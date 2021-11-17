Army Recruitment Office to begin food drive for local food banks

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The U.S. Army Recruitment office will be kicking off their holiday food drive the Monday, November 29, 2021.

Recruiters will be placing green donation boxes in every public high school in the southern West Virginia area, where they are requesting donations of canned food and non-perishables.

Donors can also contribute to the drive by bringing food directly to the Army Recruitment office, located at 1244 Eisenhower Dr. in Beckley.

“Please, please donate food,” said Staff Sergeant Matthew Crofton. “It’s really important around here, especially non-perishable items, because they’ll last past the holidays, so people will be able to not be hungry later.”

Donations will go to food banks all across southern West Virginia, to make sure everyone in the area has enough to eat leading up to, and past the holidays.