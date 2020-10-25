Army recruits sworn in at Gold Memorial Dedication

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– New Army recruits were sworn in during the Gold Memorial dedication. The new recruits will learn the fundamentals of basic training before they leave for training.

The recruiting office asked a retired army Colonel to conduct the swearing in. Retired Colonel Douglas Smith said the army will help the new recruits learn discipline.

“The military teaches discipline and respect and out of that you gain respect and awareness of everything that is going on in the community,” Smith stated.

