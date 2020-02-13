Army veteran announces bid for Beckley major

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Another candidate threw his name in the race for Mayor of Beckley.

Army veteran and Beckley native Jim Wills is running for mayor. Wills said he is running with the citizens of Beckley in mind. He told 59News he hopes to revitalize the city by working on infrastructure and creating jobs.

“We just don’t have a lot of excitement it seems to be now for those small shops and opportunities. It’s time to bring that back. When I go out and talk to families, we don’t have a lot of family oriented events or opportunity here in Beckley. There’s not much for our kids to do. So, that’s some of the things I’m focused on,” Wills explained.

Wills said he hopes to bring Beckley back to being the ‘spirit of Raleigh County’ if elected.