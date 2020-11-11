Army Veteran honored at American Legion Post 32

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Despite a parade cancellation due to rain, one local community was able to recognize veterans.

Members of the American Legion Post 32 in Beckley, along with their family and friends, came together, shared a meal, and remembered their service. They even honored their 2020 Grand Marshal, Army Veteran Alfred “Mack” Skaggs.

“I feel like the people who should be honored are those that gave their lives in service to their country,” Skaggs said. “But, again, it’s a humbling experience and I very much appreciate it.”

Skaggs was on the front line during the Marshall University plane crash in the seventies. Although he endured many hardships in the Army, he still said he would go back tomorrow if asked to serve.

