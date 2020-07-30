Arrest made in Amigo shooting investigation

AMIGO, WV (WVNS) — Deputies in Wyoming County investigated a shooting in Amigo, WV on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. They were called to the scene were a man was shot in the leg.

Investigators spoke with the victim who was not identified. He told deputies he and another man went to home in Amigo and while they were there, Morgan Garland Cox pulled out a gun and shot him.

The victim was taken to Raleigh General Hospital for treatment. Cox was arrested on a Malicious Wounding charge. He is being held in the Southern Regional Jail on a $10,000 bond.