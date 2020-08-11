Arrest made in Greenbrier County murder investigation

WILLIAMSBURG, WV (WVNS) — An investigation into the shooting of a couple in Greenbrier County led to an arrest on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. Terri Storer is charged with two counts of murder. Randy Barnhart is facing charges of being an accessory after the fact.

Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Deputies said Jeremiah and Jennifer Thomas were killed on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 around 4:30 p.m.

A release from State Police states there was an argument over trespassing between Barnhart and Storer, who are members of the Madison Hunting Club, and the Thomas’s. The couple was traveling on a dirt road located on Weyerhaeuser property near Williamsburg, WV. According to deputies, the argument escalated to the point Ms. Storer shot Mr. and Mrs. Thomas. The couple was declared dead at the scene.

Troopers consulted with the prosecuting attorney and determined the evidence collected during the investigation did not support a case of self-defense. The Greenbrier County grand jury indicted Storer and Barnhart on Wednesday, Aug. 5.

The two suspects were arrested in the Eastern Panhandle on Sunday, Aug. 9 by troopers with the detachments in Martinsburg and Charles Town. They were taken to the Eastern Regional Jail until they could be arraigned.