Arrest made in Lewisburg stabbing investigation

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Officers with the Lewisburg Police Department were called to Hilltop Drive at 6:26 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. When they arrived they found a man who was stabbed in the chest along with several other injuries.

Investigators identified the victim as Roy Warning. He was taken to Greenbrier Valley Medical Center, but was later flown to Charleston Area Medical Center with critical, life threatening injuries.

A suspect in the case was arrested at 7:07 p.m. by Sgt. Alkire with the Ronceverte Police Department. Logan Friedman is charged with Malicious Assault. He is being held in the Southern Regional Jail

The investigation is being conducted by the Lewisburg Police Department. They are being assisted by the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department and the Ronceverte Police Department. Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the Lewisburg Police Department at 304-645-1626. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at the organizations website or by using the P3 Tips App on any smart device.

Rewards are available for information which leads to an arrest. Best of all you never have to leave your name.

P3 TIPS APP