Arrests for crack, heroin and oxycodone made in McDowell County

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — A series of arrests were made in McDowell County over the Fourth of July weekend. There were four people charged with various drug crimes.

Debria Foddrell, 34, of Northfork is charged with three counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance (crack) and Maintaining a Dwelling for Use of Selling Drugs. She was released on an $80,000 bond.

Antonio Padgett, 22, of Welch is charged with two counts of dealing crack and Maintaining a Vehicle for the Use of Selling Drugs. He was released on a $55,000 bond.

Delbert Kiser, 52, of Iaeger is charged with dealing oxycodone and Maintaining a Dwelling to Sell Drugs. His bond was $30,000. He was released after posting bond.

Erica Benton, 39, of Bishop, WV is charged with three counts of dealing heroin and Maintaining Dwelling to Sell Drugs. She is being held on an $80,000 bond and is awaiting transfer to the Southwestern Regional Jail.

The arrests were made as a joint effort between law enforcement agencies. They include the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police, the Iaeger Police Department and members of the Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.