Arrowhead Bike Farm host annual bike race

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– Arrowhead Bike Farm in Fayette County held its annual bike race Sunday, Aug. 15. More than 100 riders came out to participate in the West Virginia Mountain Bike Race series.

Employees at the Farm said this is the biggest race they hosted on the property. Arrowhead teamed up with the West Virginia Interscholastic Cycling League to host the event.

“That is really the heart of mountain biking is the people you get to ride with and this is just a way to gather everyone up and have a good time,” said Travis Brown, bike program director with Arrowhead Bike Farm.

“It’s great because it brings kids, adults, and people of all ages out on bikes and doing things outside and actively,” said Jessica Harmening, a coach with the West Virginia interscholastic league.

Brown said Arrowhead and Interscholastic Cycling League will host events in the near future.