Arrowhead Bike Farm host annual bike race

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– Despite the miserable weather on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, people came out for an annual bike race in Fayette County as the Arrowhead Bike Farm hosted their annual Short Track Backyard Series.

It is a series of three races, and it is a way to get people out of their houses. Travis Brown is the program director for Arrowhead Bike Farm.

“I think it is super important because exercise so much for us in terms of positive mental attitudes goes and we are all about fostering a mountain bike community,” Brown said.

They call it their backyard series because the races are held in their backyards.