Arson arrest made in Fayette County

SMITHERS, WV (WVNS) — A fire in Smithers, WV on Jan. 28, 2021 lead to an arrest. Donald Naylor of Smithers is charged with First Degree Arson.

The fire was at a home on Laird Street in Smithers. During the investigation deputies were able to determine someone poured kerosene around the inside of the house. They then set the building on fire.

Naylor is being held in the Southern Regional Jail. He is awaiting arraignment. Anyone with information on the arson is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 or Crime Stoppers of WV on the organization’s website. Anonymous tips may also be left using the P3 Tips App on any mobile device.

Rewards are available for information which leads to an arrest. Best of all you never have to leave your name.

P3 TIPS APP