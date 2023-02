ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — A unique art exhibit is currently on display at Concord University.

Titled Incarceration, the exhibit features dozens of pieces of artwork created by inmates currently in the West Virginia Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Pieces featured include sculptures, drawings and paintings.

The exhibit is displayed in the university’s Alexander Fine Arts Center and is free to see.

It will be open from 8 am until 4 pm and runs until March 3rd.