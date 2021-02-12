As Valentine’s Day nears, firefighters stress candle safety in the home

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Hundreds of homes per year go up in smoke because of improper usage of candles, according to firefighters. With Valentine’s Day 2021 coming up quick, unattended candles can do a lot more than just set the mood.

Candles are the third leading cause of bedroom fires and fourth leading cause of living room fires, according to Bluefield firefighter, Tyler Ruble. But he recommended ways to safely burn them in your home.

“You want to maintain a safe distance from burnable materials from your candles,” Ruble said. “Avoid drafts if at all possible… Make sure they’re on a sturdy surface… and out of reach of pets or children of course,” said Ruble.



Ruble said another thing to watch for when burning candles is the wick. He said if the wick has a lot of buildup on it, it can spark and cause a fire when lit.