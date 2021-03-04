Assault and sex abuse charges filed against Athens man

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — A man is arrested on multiple charges after he allegedly attacked and sexually abused a woman in Athens. Brandon Green, 19, of Athens is charged with First Degree Sexual Abuse, Assault During the Commission of a Felony, Brandishing a Deadly Weapon, Battery and Unlawful Restraint.

The crimes happened during the overnight hours between Monday, March 1, 2021 and Tuesday, March 2. The victim told investigators Green broke her phone, forced her to take off her clothes at knife point and then forced himself on her sexually. She also accused him of burning the sheets and her underwear and beating her.

The victim was taken to Princeton Community Hospital where a sexual assault kit was completed. Deputies said evidence at the apartment supported the victim’s statement.

Green contacted investigators and claimed he was being falsely accused. Following an interview with him deputies made the arrest. He is being held in the Southern Regional Jail on a $50,000 cash only bond.