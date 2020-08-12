Assets from Ryan’s in Princeton, WV to be auctioned

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) –An auction is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 to sell off assets from the Ryan’s Buffet in Princeton, WV. The doors to the restaurant located on Greasy Ridge Road are now permanently closed.

Items from the restaurant are listed online at the AuctionNation.com website. They will be available to the general public.

“This is an amazing opportunity not only for people in the restaurant industry but for patrons and the general public alike to bid on and purchase the assets from Ryan’s Buffet,” says Mats Myhre, a spokesman for Auction Nation.

An open house preview will be held from Noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday. Registration for the auction is free.

Bidding began on Wednesday morning at 7:30 a.m. Bids will be taken until Thursday between 2 p.m. and 3:49 p.m. depending on the item. Payments can be made with cash, bank transfers and credit cards.