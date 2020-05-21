At least 4 test positive for virus at West Virginia prison

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — There are now at least four coronavirus cases at a West Virginia prison after the lockup reported its first infection earlier this week.

Corrections Commissioner Betsy Jividen said two staffers and two inmates at the Huttonsville Correctional Center in Randolph County have the virus. Widespread testing of employees and inmates is underway.

Officials on Monday said a Huttonsvile prison guard tested positive and on the following day reported that a 62-year-old inmate tested positive, though the governor’s general counsel said the two cases aren’t linked. Jividen said the two inmates who tested positive have been quarantined since Monday with fevers. About 40 prisoners housed around those inmates and more than 200 employees have since been tested. Results are pending.