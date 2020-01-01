At least 5 people shot in Huntington bar during New Year celebration

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington Police Interim Chief Ray Cornwell says at least 5 people were shot in the early hours of Wednesday, January 1, 2020.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. at the Kulture Hookah bar in the 1100 block of 4th Avenue in downtown Huntington. Dispatch reports indicate people were screaming in the bar as the shots were fired.

Police on scene say around 50 people were inside the Kulture Hookah Bar when they arrived on scene. At least one person is in surgery.

Cornwell says the victims were inside the bar when they were shot, but police are unsure if the shots came from inside or outside the bar. According to police, a trail of blood is visible from the front door all the way to the back of the bar.

At least eight shell casings have been found by police directly outside the bar, and at least five shell casings were found in the parking lot across the street.

According to Cornwell, an entertainer was at the bar at the time of the shooting and had personal security with them.

