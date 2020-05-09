At least 6 day care staffers have tested positive in Kanawha

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– At least six day care workers in Kanawha County have now tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

County Health officials released updated testing results on Saturday, May 9, 2020.

The workers are from three facilities: Zion Child Development Center in Charleston, My Family Preschool and Childcare Center in Hurricane and the Ben Franklin Child Care Center in Dunbar.

Zion Child Development Center has been closed to deep clean and may be able to reopen again next week. My Family Preschool and Childcare Center and the Ben Franklin Childcare Center have been closed during the duration of the pandemic and remain closed.

The third week of Justice’s reopening strategy is scheduled to begin Monday with drive-in movie theaters and physical therapy centers allowed to reopen. He has already let hospitals resume elective procedures and allowed the reopening of small businesses, outdoor dining restaurants and barber shops.

Gov. Jim Justice has mandated testing at day care centers as part of his ongoing plan to lift virus restrictions and reopen the state’s economy.