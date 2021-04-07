Athens-Concord Town Social cancelled for second year in-a-row

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — The Athens-Concord Town Social will not be making an appearance in Athens for the second year in-a-row. The cancellation is due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

This popular gathering usually draws hundreds of visitors to Concord University’s front lawn one Sunday afternoon each August. According to CU, the Town Social has offered family-friendly fun for the Athens community, Concord students, and others across the region.

“We’re saddened to once again cancel this year’s Athens-Concord Town Social, but as things begin to slowly improve we want to ensure that trend continues,” stated Dr. Sarah Beasley, Athens-Concord Town Social Chairperson.

“We’ll miss seeing neighbors and friends but look forward to coming together again in Summer ’22!” she said.