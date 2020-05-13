Athens Elementary student wins statewide writing award

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — Mercer County Schools announced the winner of the annual Young Writers Contest in 2020. The event is a held by the Central West Virginia Writing Project.

The 2020 winner is Aedan O’Quinn. He is a fifth grade student at Athens Elementary School. Aedan won first place in the 5-6 grade level for his story “The Colder War.” He was awarded $100 and received certificate.

“Aedan enjoys challenges and is what I call ‘an out of the box thinker,'” said Aedan’s teacher Donna Ball. “He is constantly searching for knowledge. This is exhibited in this wonderful story. Aedan had to know what the actual Cold War was to apply it to his story.”

For the contest, students write original stories that are judged first by their school, then county. Once county winners are announced, they move on to the Central West Virginia Writing Project to be judged.

All state contenders usually attend Young Writers Day at the University of Charleston. State health guidelines prevented the event from happening in 2020.