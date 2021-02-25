Athletes finally get to compete in local basketball tournament

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A new date is set for a basketball tournament in our area.

The date for New River Community and Technical College Invitational Tournament was already pushed back twice. Changes to the winter sports schedule and COVID-19 are to blame.

However there is good news, athletes will be able to take the court March 31st through April 3rd.

Michael Green is the tournament director. He said 20 area high schools, as well as schools from other parts of the state will compete.

“We’ve got Morgantown coming down. Morgantown High School has been one of the top two teams in the state in quad A. Cabell-Midland is coming down, so from a competitive nature this will be the best tournament we’ve had,” Green said.

The tournament will be held at the Beckley-Raleigh County convention Center.