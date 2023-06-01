(WVNS) — Meteorological summer kicks off on June 1st which also marks the first day of the Atlantic Basic Hurricane Season. Running from June 1st through November 30th, we have officially entered hurricane season. The NOAA National Hurricane Center is set to use the following names for storms in 2023 starting with Arlene.

If we end up having a busy year and use the first list of named storms, a secondary list is used. This list replaces the use of the Greek alphabet in past years. Storm names like Alpha or Beta became confusing after several years of highly active seasons.

While June 1st is the official kick off, the Atlantic Basin has already had one developed tropical system back in January. Don’t worry if you missed it. The unnamed storm remained in the Atlantic several hundred miles east of New Jersey and posed no threat to land. The storm quickly fell apart after formation in the cold North Atlantic.

Map of January 2023 subtropical storm in northern Atlantic Ocean

As tropical forecasts go, Colorado State University and NOAA have a good track record for early season predictions. At the beginning of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season, NOAA in particular forecasted a slightly busier than average season with 14-21 named storms, 6-10 of which would be hurricanes, with 3-6 being major hurricanes.

As the 2022 season unfolded, we ended up with 14 named storm of which 6 were hurricanes with 3 becoming major. Bonnie, Fiona, and Ian. Ian, of course, brought heavy rain and active weather to our region before leaving the area in September of 2022.

So how about this year? For Colorado State University, the forecast an average season with 13 named storms of which 6 will become hurricanes with 2 becoming major hurricanes. NOAA differs some but still a lower than average season with 12-17 named storms of which 5-9 will become hurricanes with 1-4 becoming major hurricanes. The last 30 year average standing at 14 named storms of which 7 become hurricanes with 3 becoming major hurricanes.

While averages are great, Mother Nature can always do what she wants with no involvement from the weather community. However, averages are a good base line to compare one year to another to give an idea of what to expect. In 2022, La Nina was a dominate presence affecting storm development in the Atlantic Basin and matched other La Nina influenced hurricanes season. In 2023, NOAA scientists “expect a high potential for El Nino to develop.” El Nino hinders storm development by keeping areas favored for storm development cooler early in the season.

With El Nino looking to curb storm development, it doesn’t mean we won’t see any tropical storms. There hasn’t been a year on record yet with no named tropical storms. 1914 was close with only one named storm. It formed in the busiest month of hurricane season that year, September. As is typical, August through the end of October is the best time of year for tropical storms to develop. Waters warm as the sun direct rays migrate towards the Tropic of Capricorn and atmospheric conditions favor storms.

That’s not to say we can’t see any storms June through August but we can narrow down where storms typically form month to month to make vacation planning a little easier this year. Included in the slideshow below is tropical formations zone most favorable from June through November.

In any regard to what hurricane season we end up having this year, know that your StormTracker 59 team stands at the ready to pinpoint potential threats and provide coverage of the 2023 Atlantic Basin Hurricane Season with our line of Tropic Tracker products.

Stick with 59News and StormTracker 59 for more news and weather!