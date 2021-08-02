AT&T donates thousands of dollars to help clean-up Bluefield, remove abandoned homes

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One local city is looking to clean up some property with the help of AT&T.

AT&T donated $25,000 to the City of Bluefield to help clean-up dilapidated homes. They invited representatives from AT&T to view one of the homes being torn down. Andy Feeny, the President of AT&T West Virginia President, said this will make the community safer.

“We’re really proud that we can help the city remove these abandoned structures and make this community safer, and make it safer for the first responders,” Feeny said.

This was just one of three properties the city is cleaning up with the donation.