PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Two teens attempted to break-in to Snook’s Wings & Things in Princeton on Monday, May 29, 2023.

The two individuals were attempting to pull on the door while wearing ski masks. One juvenile was 14 years old and the other was just 12 years old. Those two individuals were forced to come forward by their parents.

Owner of the store, Fred Browning, said this is not the first time he has dealt with criminals and fears for the safety of his shop and employees.

“I’m a little bit concerned about my location, and I may be looking at steps to look for another area for my shop out of safety concerns,” said Browning.

Browning said the teens did not seem remorseful in the slightest. He said they were even laughing their way through the apology.

He adds that both individuals could have been seriously injured.