(WVNS) — On Friday, September 16, 2022, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice signed a bill into law making abortions illegal in the Mountain State.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said he is very appreciative to Governor Justice for signing this bill into law. In an exclusive interview with 59News, Morrisey told us he believes it is important to protect innocent lives and that they want to save as many lives as humanly and legally possible.

“I applaud the legislature and Governor for what happened and we are looking forward to defending it if a challenge comes we are going to get ready to step up, that is our job in the Attorney Generals’ office,” said Morrisey.

Morrisey added they try to protect the most vulnerable and he believes that is what this law is intended to do.