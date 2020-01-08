Attorney General proposes bill to help patients with preexisting conditions

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)- West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey stood with state lawmakers on Tuesday to announce legislation that would protect patients with preexisting conditions.

The West Virginia Healthcare Continuity Act would ensure those with preexisting conditions do not lose their ability to buy health insurance, something that has been questioned since the federal courts are considering challenges to Obamacare.

“Every West Virginian – with and without preexisting conditions – deserves access to affordable health insurance, and I am hopeful our proposal will receive swift, bipartisan support,” said Morrisey.

The bill would specifically ban restricting enrollment into healthcare coverage based on a preexisting condition. This bill would not take effect unless the courts deem parts of, or all of the Affordable Care Act unconstitutional.

West Virginia is currently part of the multi state litigation challenging Obamacare.