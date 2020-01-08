Breaking News
Pentagon confirms Iran launched “more than a dozen ballistic missiles” at targets hosting U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq
Closings
There are currently 14 active closings. Click for more details.

Attorney General proposes bill to help patients with preexisting conditions

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)- West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey stood with state lawmakers on Tuesday to announce legislation that would protect patients with preexisting conditions.

The West Virginia Healthcare Continuity Act would ensure those with preexisting conditions do not lose their ability to buy health insurance, something that has been questioned since the federal courts are considering challenges to Obamacare.

“Every West Virginian – with and without preexisting conditions – deserves access to affordable health insurance, and I am hopeful our proposal will receive swift, bipartisan support,” said Morrisey.

The bill would specifically ban restricting enrollment into healthcare coverage based on a preexisting condition. This bill would not take effect unless the courts deem parts of, or all of the Affordable Care Act unconstitutional.

West Virginia is currently part of the multi state litigation challenging Obamacare.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Local beekeeper explains what happens to honey bees during winter months

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local beekeeper explains what happens to honey bees during winter months"

State Fair of WV supports new aquatic center

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Fair of WV supports new aquatic center"

Suspect in Princeton drive by shooting arrested

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspect in Princeton drive by shooting arrested"

Snow causes headaches for drivers in Greenbrier County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow causes headaches for drivers in Greenbrier County"

Winter weather caused headaches for drivers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Winter weather caused headaches for drivers"

New water station installed at Fayette County Library

Thumbnail for the video titled "New water station installed at Fayette County Library"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News