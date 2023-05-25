BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Memorial Day weekend is approaching, and many riders are hitting the roads. But unfortunately, there are many dangers that come with riding off-road vehicles.

Riding an ATV can be absolutely thrilling. The wind in your hair, the mud on your skin. But one wrong move could be the difference between life and death.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, from 2016 through 2018, there were 2,211 deaths in the United States associated with Off Highway Vehicles, this includes all-terrain vehicles, recreational off-highway vehicles and utility-terrain vehicles.

96 percent of those were ATV related alone.

Helmets are about 37 percent effective in preventing motorcycle deaths and about 67 percent effective in preventing brain injuries.

Yet only 18 states mandate helmet use by all riders.

Memorial weekend is a popular time for those who ride ATV’S, to come to trails and off-road terrain.

Jamie Wilhite, Regional Coordinator of the Govenor’s Highway Safety Program, said to take extra caution when bringing ATV’s onto the pavement.

“We ask that everybody stay off the main roads because ATV’S are not built to be on the main roads,” said Wilhite.

Children are especially urged to stay safe while riding ATV’s.

Wilhite wants to remind parents to teach their children the dangers of ATV’s and properly teach them how to handle such equipment.

“Parents have to take some responsibility for their children on these ATV’s. Unfortunately, they do not always make the best decisions,” said Wilhite.

Children under 18 years of age are required by law to wear a helmet in West Virginia.

Other protective gear, such as eye protection, boots, gloves, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt can go a long way in case of an accident.