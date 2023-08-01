Ghent, WV (WVNS) – The month of August IS LOOKING like a great month for space enthusiasts.

We will witness not one, but two separate supermoons.

The first supermoon, known as the Sturgeon Moon, is tonight. The second supermoon, known as the Blue Moon, is August 30th.

Sophie De Saint Georges, Education Specialist at The Green Bank Observatory, says the event is a great opportunity to explore the beauty of Earth’s neighbor.

“We have the opportunity to see a moon that’s sometimes 10 to 13 times larger in its appearance. All because of the proximity to us. This all will vary based off its closeness to Earth,” remarks De Saint Georges.

De Saint Georges says this event last occurred in the same month back in 2018.

Enjoy it while it lasts because it won’t appear again until the year 2037.