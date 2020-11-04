Austin Haynes elected to House of Delegates, Tom Fast and Kayla Kessinger re-elected

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– A new face will be representing the 32nd District in the House of Delegates. Incumbents Tom Fast, Kayla Kessigner will be joined by Austin Haynes making all the representatives republicans.

Both Fast and Haynes said they are ready work together to represent the people in the 32nd district.

“I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and go to Charleston and get to work,” Haynes said. “I know we’ve talked about a lot of things on this campaign and I’m ready to go put it into action.”

Haynes said some of the things he wants to fight for is expand broadband coverage throughout the state and work to lower property taxes for seniors.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News