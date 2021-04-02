Autumn Colors Express to bring visitors to 2021 Hinton Railroad Days Festival

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — The annual Hinton Railroad Days Festival is set to make its return in 2021. The festival was postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival will take place from October 21 to October 24 and is set to run right alongside the Autumn Colors Express. The Express is a special train that will transport guests from Huntington and Charleston directly to Hinton to enjoy the festivities.

The event is a collaborative effort between those with Hinton Railroad Days, the City of Hinton, and Explore Summers County.

Visitors can book their boarding pass for the 2021 Autumn Colors Express through their website, acewva.com.