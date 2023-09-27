PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Mercer County Grassroots District will be lined with vendors and activities for AutumnFest 2023.

This family-friendly event has free activities for children and adults alike. This 17-consecutive-year event will even have pumpkin bowling.

“We will be packed on the street. We will have vendors all over the street so we invite everyone to come out and enjoy,” said Jeff Dissibio, Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias.

The event will take place on Mercer Street on September 30th. The hours are from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. There will be over 80 vendors, many selling handmade items, unique goods, and food.