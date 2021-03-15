Baby pantry opens in McDowell County

RAYSAL, WV (WVNS) — The poorest county in the state of West Virginia is now getting help from all across the state. Unicare, a Charleston based care management company, wrote a $5,000 check to Refuge in Christ Church in Raysal.

Natalie Robinson, Marketing Manager with Unicare, said the Raysal community is in dire need of baby essentials.

“Unicare is really excited to celebrate the grand opening of Noah’s Ark Baby Pantry for families in the Raysal community. This pantry is going to help serve parents that are in need. It can help maybe fill those gaps when they need things like formula diapers wipes and things like that,” said Robinson.

Ricky Garlic, Pastor at Refuge in Christ Church, said nothing like this has ever come to town before and he is thankful those in need will finally receive some help.

“They can’t afford the essentials, especially diapers and formula and stuff like that. They just can’t afford it. We got a group that comes in here from Mountaineer Food Bank, and they did a survey. This zip code right here is the poorest in the United States,” said Garlic.

Noah’s Ark Baby Pantry will be open every other Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Health education and parenting classes will also be offered. If you are interested in donating, items can be dropped off at the church or you can visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/240659610909186.