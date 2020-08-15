Back of the Dragon displays new art from visitors center

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)– Back of the Dragon in Virginia has some new art work.

Visit Tazewell County partnered with Virginia Tourism to unveil the Commonwealth’s newest LOVEwork pieces. The LOVEwork is a tribute to Route 16.

Marketing Director Jamie Cartwright said this is a fun stop for families to make when travelling through Virginia.

“People like funky, retro, crazy things and of course you know our Dragon and out love sun and our new visitor center all of those things incorporated together make us a really good place to come and hang out,” Cartwright said.

The new artwork is located at the Back of the Dragon Welcome Center in Tazewell.