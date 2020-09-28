Baileysville Elementary and Middle School closed due to COVID-19

BAILEYSVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A school in Wyoming County sent students home at noon on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. According to a release from the Wyoming County Board of Education, Baileysville Elementary and Middle School has a confirmed positive case of COVID-19.

The single case was identified among the staff at the school. It is believed to be from community transmission and not from within the school. Further details on the case were not released due to privacy laws.

As a result of the school closure remote learning began immediately. Administrators also said all sports and activities are suspended.

No date was set for when the school will reopen. Deep cleaning and sanitization will happen before the school reopens.

