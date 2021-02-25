BARH announces new changes to patient visitation

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley ARH will begin opening visitation with the exception of the Behavioral Science Center (BSC) and the Infusion Center on Friday, Feb, 26, 2021. Both the infusion and BSC will remain closed until further notice.

The hospital will have several specific guidelines for its visitors. Only one person per patient will be allowed in both the Emergency Department and the Outpatient Surgery Department. No visitors are allowed if an inpatient has a planned procedure, which requires the patient to have a COVID-19 test, until after their procedure is completed.

“As always, the health and safety of our patients and care team are our top priority as we move through this pandemic, and we must take every measure available to help prevent the spread of this virus within our community,” said Rocco Massey, Beckley ARH Community CEO. “All visitors must continue to wear face masks at all times while in the hospital.”