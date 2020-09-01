BARH holds drive-thru job fair

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Those looking for a job in healthcare had an opportunity to give out their resumes. Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital held a drive-thru job fair on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

Those looking for a job were able to fill out an application and go through a COVID-19 screening. Applicants then got to chance to sit down with BARH employees for a socially distant, one-on-one interview. Some applicants were even hired on the spot.

BARH is hoping to keep up with the increased demand for health care professionals during the pandemic.

“We are still in the thick of the global pandemic and healthcare heroes on the frontlines are the most important thing right now to care for our community, and it is imperative that we get our hospital fully staffed, and provide the best care possible for our patients and residents in this area,” said Austin Maggard, Assistant Director of Human Resources.

BARH has a variety of open positions. They are always accepting applications at their website, or in-person at one of their locations.