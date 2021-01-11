BARH teamed up with Best Ambulance to host special COVID-19 testing event

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Cars lined up in front of Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital for their special COVID-19 event on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.

BARH and Best Ambulance teamed up to host their free COVID-19 testing event. People were able to drive up to the white tent to get tested.

The event started at 1 p.m. on Sunday but cars were lined up as early as 12:30 p.m.

“We wanted to reach out and trying to get more families to come out and test because during the week sometimes it is not easy to come out during the day because some people may have other obligations such as child care, work. So we wanted to get people to try to come out to get a free COVID-19 test,” Ryan Bragg, Director of Best Ambulance stated.

On Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 they will continue to do COVID-19 testing during their normal business hours. They open at 10 a.m. and will test until 2 p.m.