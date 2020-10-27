Barrett confirmed as Supreme Court Justice in partisan vote

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 12: Supreme Court Justice nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett listens during the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Supreme Court Justice in the Hart Senate Office Building on October 12, 2020 in Washington, DC. With less than a month until the presidential election, President Donald Trump tapped Amy Coney Barrett to be his third Supreme Court nominee in just four years. If confirmed, Barrett would replace the late Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. (Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Amy Coney Barrett is headed to to the Supreme Court. The Senate confirmed President Donald Trump’s nominee, with Republicans overpowering Democratic opposition a week before Election Day.

Barrett will be the third Supreme Court justice nominated by Trump. At 48, she is likely secure a conservative court majority for years to come. With no real power to stop the vote, Democrats still argued the winner of the Nov. 3 election should choose the nominee. Barrett will fill the vacancy left by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the liberal icon who died last month.

