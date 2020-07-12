Bars and breweries adapting to mask mandate

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – With outbreaks of COVID-19 linked to bars and breweries, establishments in West Virginia are changing how they operate under the new mask mandate.

Sophisticated Hound Brewery in Princeton is one of many breweries mixing social distancing with social drinking. Those who want a taste of an IPA, a glass of wine, or just a chance to relax need to follow new guidelines.​

According to employees at the Brewery, customers must wear masks when entering the building and when leaving the table to go to the bathroom or the bar.​ Parties of five are also asked to split up and sit at more than one table.​ And customers must throw away their own trash when they leave.

Sophisticated Hound owner Matt Barnett said his main concern is making sure people feel safe and comfortable, while regaining a sense of normalcy​.

“We think about that a lot we try to handle that as much as possible. We sanitize as much as we can bathrooms tables everything. We use all disposable napkins plates boxes pizza boxes, everything is thrown in the garbage so that there’s is no chance of contamination anywhere,” said Barnett.​

This means buying a lot more disposable items. Every new beer poured means a new cup as well. Barnett said they only use half of the tables, both inside and on the patio, as well as half of the bar chairs​.

“We just want everyone to come down and have a good time and be as safe as possible, and just remember these are state mandated guidelines, not guidelines that we brought upon ourselves, and we just ask that you have patience with our staff at this time​,” said Barnett.

All in an effort to make sure customers feel safe and comfortable.​



