Baseball and softball returning to Linda K. Epling Stadium

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With the beautiful spring like temperatures, it is time to play ball! The WVU Tech softball team welcomed the University of Pikeville from Kentucky to Linda K. Epling Stadium Wednesday, Mar. 10, 2021.

Owner of the Linda K. Epling Stadium, Tim Epling, said the sunshine means sports fans will have plenty of opportunities to enjoys baseball or softball at the field.

“With the spring coming out, people are going to be excited about getting outside, the weather is starting to get better. I’m real excited and people are, too,” Epling said. “And so every day is booked almost from in about two week all the way throughout the whole summer so that’s a good thing.”

Epling said they are allowing fans in the ballpark while following the proper social distancing guidelines.