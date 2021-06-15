Baseball rivalry is back in Mercer County

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Baseball is back in Mercer County. After the tournament was cancelled last year due to COVID-19, the formerly known Mercer Cup, now called The Feud, began Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

The Princeton WhistlePigs will play eight games against the Bluefield Ridge Runners. WhistlePigs General Manager Danny Shingleton said fans and teams alike are ready to get back on the field to play some ball.

“I think everyone is excited about having baseball back. It’s a college wood bat league and we’ve got some great kids in the league and some team names that we like. It’s pretty fun, it’s been exciting,” said Shingleton.



Shingleton said The Cup will be retired this year and a new tournament will start next season.