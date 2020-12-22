Basketball is back in Virginia, Graham G-Men ready to play

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS)– The high school fall sports season was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but sports are officially back in Virginia. Last Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 the Graham G-Men boys basketball team hit the court for the first time since March.

Head Coach Todd Baker, said after having last season cut short, they are ready to play.

“The kids just want to play,” Baker said. “I mean they are so so excited, they have done such a good job the best they can to stay healthy and making the good choices to minimize what they are doing away from school when socializing which is hard in itself. But we are just thrilled to get the opportunity.”

This year, the G-Men have six seniors on their team. Baker said they were worried about parents not being able to watch their kids last season, but they have good news for fans wanting to see the boys in action.

“For our home games within Tazewell County, Tazewell and Richlands the same, everyone will be allowed to have at least one parent and that could change, mom could go one day dad the next game or brother or sister or uncle. But just one person in the immediate family,” Baker said.

While they are able to play this season, there are many precautions all teams have to follow. Baker said they are following the face mask rule, and each player will have a designated chair and towel throughout the game.

“While you are in meetings or you are talking to your kids everybody in the group within 10 feet are suppose to be putting them on,” Baker said. “During the games they don’t have to wear them on the game court they have to wear them on the bench.”

The G-men tip off their season Tuesday, Dec. 22 against Pulaski County at 7 p.m. If you can’t make the game, they will try to stream the games on Facebook.