Basketball to continue at Greater Beckley Christian High School

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Basketball will continue at a local high school after some confusion. The Head Coach of the Beckley Prep IJN program announced on Facebook he would be pausing the upcoming season.

Justin Arvon is head coach at Greater Beckley Christian High School. He said there was some confusion about his school’s program also being paused, but he reassures that is not the case.

“So the confusion was when they paused their program that potentially our program had also paused and that is not the case,” Arvon said. “Our high school program, elementary, middle school, Greater Beckley basketball programs will continue.”

This was Arvon’s first season as the head coach. He said he looks forward to continuing to grow the program and hopefully competing for state titles in the future.