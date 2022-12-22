BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With high winds expected throughout the holiday weekend, the decorations on your front lawn can be susceptible to them.

While decorations like Christmas lights might not be affected, it is the larger items which need to be properly secured.

Chris Lanna with the Beckley Fire Department says anything large enough to block the wind, even partially, can go flying.

“Anything that is basically big enough, think of it like the sail of a boat,” said Lanna. “If it’s large enough to deflect wind or catch wind, that has the potential to be pushed by the wind and maybe become a hazard if it becomes unsecured.”

So be on the lookout because you might just see a flying reindeer this Christmas.