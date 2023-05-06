PROSPERITY, WV (WVNS) — Greater Beckley Christian School hosted their first ever Battle for the Badges.

On Saturday, May 6, 2023, members of The Beckley Police Department, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police and Southern Regional Jail all came together to play in a basketball tournament. All the money raised from the event went back to Great Beckley Christian School.

Cody Reedy, Coach for Greater Beckley Basketball, said it is a great way to get the community together with our first responders.

“I think it is just really good to show they are just normal people but when they put that uniform on, they are here to protect us,” said Reedy.

Reedy added they are hoping to make this an annual event and get more first responders involved in the future.