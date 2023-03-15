BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Police Department is gearing up to host a Battle of the Badges Charity Basketball Game.

The Beckley Police Department and Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department will go head to head all for a good cause. To enter into the game, spectators must bring a school supply donation for elementary school aged children. The school supplies will go to Maxwell Hill Elementary School.

The game will be played at Greater Beckley Christian School’s gym at 140 Crusader Dr. on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 4 P.M.