Be aware of hot playground equipment as temperatures rise

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The days are getting hotter, and people are heading outside to take advantage of the heat. But you may want to be prepared if you are bringing your child to a playground. \

Playground equipment is usually made of plastic or metal. With sizzling temperatures, that equipment can get really hot. Paul Seamann with JanCare Ambulance recommended parents test the equipment out themselves before letting their kids play on it.

“The back of the wrist is the best place the same as testing food and milk when your infants are small and just find out,” Seamann said.

Seamann said some playground equipment can get up to 189 degrees during the day. To avoid any burns, it is best to play on equipment in the shade and during the cooler hours of the day, which are the morning or evening