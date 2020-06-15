Bears spotted in White Sulphur Springs

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — Bears were spotted recently around a Greenbrier County community.

They were seen in the Villa Park and Dry Creek areas of White Sulphur Springs. Police Chief, Scott Tuebert, told 59News they were spotted within the last week digging through trash. Hesaid there are several things you can do if you see a bear or if you want to be proactive about bears in your yard.

“Leave it alone. You might clap your hands. Don’t go outside. Call us and we’ll do what we can to help you get rid of it,” Tuebert said. “The big things would be secure your trash the best that you can. If you’re feeding your dogs outside, try not to leave the food out overnight. Bird Feeders, they like those. Bear are getting hungry and they’re gonna start coming out of the woods.”

Tuebert said if the bears become a nuisance, they will call the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, but he does not anticipate that happening. He added they will do everything they can to help keep community members safe without endangering the bears.