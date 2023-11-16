Thursday the cold morning, mild afternoon pattern holds as we make our way out of the upper 30s and into the low to upper 60s by the afternoon. A little warmer towards the western lowlands (upper 60s) than the eastern mountains (mid 60s) and higher terrain (low 60s). Winds will be elevated a bit from the southeast 5-10mph which will push smoke from active wildfires northward today. Air quality issues remain low but those with breathing issues near fires will want to monitor local conditions closely.

Tonight, winds begin to pick up 10-15mph out of the south which will help keep temps mild. Even by midnight we’ll still be hanging on to the low 50 degree mark for many of us. Clouds begin to filter in west to east as a cold front approaches. The extra blanket of clouds will keep overnight lows in the mid 40s.

Friday morning boasts mostly cloudy skies as a few showers try to push in west to east ahead of our cold front. These showers won’t be widespread but the umbrella would be good to take with you as you head out for the day. By the afternoon, showers become more widespread as our front begins to cross the region. We’ll hit the low 60s for highs early on but expect temps to drop by mid afternoon.

Light showers cover the entire region for the rest of the day through the overnight Friday. We’ll pick up about a half to three quarters of an inch by Saturday morning. Not a lot but very beneficial. As the front moves out late evening, winds shift from the northwest for a windy and chilly night as lows dip into the 30s. Winds will be more of an issue for ridgelines pushing 15-20mph.

Saturday morning a few mountain snow flakes are likely for the western facing ridgelines through Greenbrier, Nicholas, and Pocahontas county. A cold and gloomy first half of the day as temps struggle into the upper 40s. Wind chills with northwest winds 10-15mph will make the day feel much colder than thermometers say. Slow clearing Saturday afternoon as showers come to an end by Saturday night. Then we just get frosty with overnight lows dropping back into the upper 20s & low 30s. Patchy black ice likely for late night travelers.

Sunday we dry out and sunshine returns but temps are stuck. Waking up in the 20s, we’ll only warm up into the upper 40s for the afternoon. Breezy conditions with northwest winds will bite a little with wind chill values keeping many of us in the 30s most of the day.

Monday starts frosty with many in the 20s but we warm slightly through the day with sunshine to the low 50s. A few cool spots in the higher elevations push into the upper 40s. Clouds will be on the increase Monday night as a complex system pushes in from the south.

Tuesday will be a cloudy day with little sunshine peeking through. Rain showers will come and go throughout the day thanks to the center of low pressure staying towards our west moving northwest. This placement keeps us on the warm side of the system much of the day ensuring rain. For Thanksgiving travelers, wet roads look to be the only issue during the day. Highs manage to crest 50 degrees before falling back.

Tuesday night temps fall quickly back into the 30s with many just a degree or two off from freezing. For the mountains, an icy rain with wet snowflakes mixing in likely. As wind shift from the northwest 15-20mph, cold air rushes in. For now, the bulk of moisture from the low moves into the Great Lakes but flurries are possible throughout the night with little accumulations expected. Black ice for late night travelers will be something to watch for.

Wednesday is a big travel day but it’ll be a cold an blustery one for our region. Wind continue to filter in from the northwest 10-15mph making morning temps in the 30s feel like the 20s with wind chills. Flurries are possible throughout the day as moisture wraps around a low around the Great Lakes. Pocahontas and Greenbrier county on the western ridgelines (Snowshoe to Rupert) will be the likely places to find a grassy coating of snow early. Sunshine builds in for the afternoon clearing black ice from roads and what little snow we do manage to get in the overnight. Highs for the day only manage the low to mid 40s.

THANKSGIVING benefits from high pressure building in helping us clear up but temps will be slow to respond. Sunshine throughout the day won’t be able to over come a west-northwest wind keeping us in the upper 40s for the afternoon. For those traveling to and from for dinner, we look cold but dry. Temperatures tumble quickly after sunset towards the 20s for overnight lows.

In your extended forecast, another chance of rain and snow is looking more likely for the weekend after Thanksgiving. Another cold front brings with it southern moisture that could bring our best chance of accumulating snows yet. Like always with our region, location, location, location. If the system shifts north, we’ll see more rain than anything. However, it is our first glimpse of the El Nino pattern setting up across the southern U.S. and worth watching closely for updates. We’ll keep you posted!

