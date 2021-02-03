Beauty organization in Raleigh County wants to help students further their education

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A group of teachers in Raleigh County came together to help kids further their education. The Black Educators United Totally Yes, or Beauty, group wants to help kids of color further their schooling.

This will be the second year the organization is running. Over the summer, they held a drive thru birthday parade for one of their members. They meet once a month on Tuesdays. Quincy Madison is the president of the group.

“Well when we first started out, we started tutoring in the center here in our neighborhood, and then we started fundraising for scholarships for deserving students,” Madison said.

Madison said the scholarships and contests they put in place are only for Raleigh County students.